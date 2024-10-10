Travelers are increasingly looking to partake in culinary experiences on the road.

Food tourism is evolving as a significant segment in the travel industry, driven by trends such as culinary-focused travel decisions and hands-on experiences like cooking classes. The emphasis on sustainability and demographic targeting is growing, with travelers seeking eco-friendly and personalized experiences. Additionally, food tourism is increasingly integrated with other travel sectors, offering more comprehensive and immersive experiences.

A growing number of travel brands are finding a good way to reach travelers — and generate revenue — is through their stomachs. So what are key trends in food tourism?

We asked our recently upgraded answer engine Ask Skift 2.0 that question. The AI chatbot used information that’s appeared in our past news coverage, and we also did further reporting on that subject.

What Ask Skift said:

Food tourism continues to evolve as a significant and dynamic segment of the travel industry, reflecting broader travel trends and consumer preferences. Here are some of the key trends currently shaping food tourism:

Culinary-Driven Travel Decisions: According to Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report, a notable number of travelers prioritize culinary experiences. Nearly one in five participants in the survey indicated they sometimes travel specifically to seek out coveted culinary experiences. Interestingly, half of those surveyed would book restaurant reservations before securing their flights, highlighting the importance of food in travel planning.

Hands-On Culinary Experiences: Viator’s data shows a significant rise in the popularity of hands-on culinary experiences. Cooking classes have become one of the most popular activities, reflecting travelers’ desire for immersive, skills-based activities. This trend also includes other hands-on experiences such as photography tours and sports lessons, which have seen significant growth.

Local and Authentic Food Experiences: Travelers are increasingly seeking authentic and locally-sourced food experiences. These experiences often involve visiting local markets, farms, and vineyards, and participating in cooking classes that emphasize traditional cooking methods and regional ingredients. This trend is driven by a desire for deeper cultural immersion and an understanding of local lifestyles.

Sustainability and Green Travel: There is a growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly food tourism. Travelers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their food choices and are seeking out experiences that promote sustainability. This includes dining at farm-to-table restaurants, participating in foraging tours, and visiting organic farms. The emphasis on sustainability also extends to reducing food waste and supporting local producers.

Demographic Targeting: The food tourism sector is increasingly recognizing the importance of catering to specific demographic groups. For instance, there are now tours and experiences tailored to women, LGBTQ+ travelers, and cultural heritage groups. This trend reflects a broader move towards more personalized and inclusive travel experiences.

Integration with Broader Travel Experiences: Food tourism is often integrated with other types of travel experiences, such as adventure tourism, wellness travel, and cultural tours. For example, a trip might combine hiking with visits to local wineries or include yoga retreats that offer organic and locally-sourced meals. This integration enhances the overall travel experience by providing a holistic approach to exploring a destination.

These trends highlight the growing importance of food tourism as travelers seek more meaningful, immersive, and sustainable experiences. As the industry continues to evolve, it is likely that food tourism will further integrate with other travel sectors, offering even more diverse and enriching experiences for travelers.

What Else You Need to Know

Leveraging the Michelin Guide: Dubai Tourism first brought the Michelin Guide to the city in 2022 as part of its efforts to tap into food tourism. Skift reported in July that 106 Dubai restaurants appeared in this year’s Michelin Guide.

Officials in Texas also envision a tourism boost from the Michelin Guide, which selected the Lone Star State as its 11th North American location this July. Five Texas cities — Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin — are spending a collective $2.7 million over three years to help bring the Michelin Guide to the state.

Atlanta has seen the benefits of having its restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide. Discover Atlanta CEO and President William Pate said in April that business at 45 restaurants appearing in the Michelin Guide during year one of the city’s three-year agreement was up about 30%.

Luxury Brands Get Increasingly Involved: Soneva — a resort chain with properties in the Maldives and Thailand — publishes a calendar of VIP visits by celebrity chefs where guests can mingle with the top cooks. The company enables guests to partake in a treepod dining experience at its property on the Thai island of Ko Kut, where food is delivered via a zipline.

Meanwhile, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is promoting what it describes as a culinary weekend called “A Bold Taste of Mexico” from November 21-23 featuring chef Claudette Zepeda, who’s appeared on the show Top Chef.

Destinations Actively Marketing Food: Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism bureau, has showcased restaurants and local dishes in its web series, The 77: A City of Neighborhoods.

“Food is the hook that gets people interested,” said Rob Fojtik, Choose Chicago’s neighborhood strategy vice president and the series’ host and executive producer. “You can learn about history, but if there’s no place to go to get lunch or dinner or a cocktail, your trip is going to be less fun.”

The Korea Tourism Organization — along with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism — announced in July it was launching a campaign named “Taste Your Korea.” The ministry selected 33 items that were categorized into three themes — regional foods, seasonal ingredients and traditional liquor that represent each region.