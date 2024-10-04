Select a question above or ask something else

Accor is set to expand its 47-brand portfolio, emphasizing relevance and differentiation, with expectations of growth in China and India. G Adventures introduced 'Solo-ish Adventures' to cater to solo travelers, offering interactive group experiences and planning to expand to 60 destinations in two years. Morocco is preparing for overtourism challenges as it co-hosts the 2030 World Cup, focusing on promoting experiences beyond major cities to manage increased tourist numbers.

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, October 4, 2024 and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS

Episode Notes

Accor CEO Sebastien Bazin said the Paris-based hotel group has 47 brands in its portfolio. And the company has plans to add more, writes Middle East Reporter Josh Corder.

Bazin said at the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai that Accor doesn’t have too many brands. He noted in the era of technology, customers have enough resources to discover them all. Bazin also said it’s important that no two brands are the same and that all of them are relevant.

As for global growth, Bazin thinks China and India will be the largest markets in the medium- and long-term.

Next, G Adventures launched a new brand this week targeting solo travelers interested in connecting with others on group tours, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

The new brand — called “Solo-ish Adventures” — is geared toward travelers not wanting to wait on others to book a trip or feel like a “third wheel” on group tours. The trips, which will run on average 12 days, will feature activities such as cooking classes and food walking tours on the first night to encourage interaction.

Trips to 12 destinations are currently available under the Solo-ish brand, which G Adventures plans to increase to 60 over the next two years.

Finally, Moroccan officials have expressed concern about overtourism when the country co-hosts soccer’s World Cup in 2030, writes Middle East Reporter Josh Corder.

Morocco expects 26 million tourists in 2030, almost double the number from 2023. Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor said the country is looking at promoting — and investing in — experiences over accommodation, which she believes would give travelers reasons to visit destinations in Morocco outside its major cities.