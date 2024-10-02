Today's podcast looks at Moxy's tenth anniversary, Amtrak's counter-marketing, and Dubrovnik's efforts to fend off tourism hordes.

Moxy Hotels, aimed at younger travelers, celebrates its tenth anniversary by emphasizing compact rooms and vibrant social spaces. Amtrak has launched its first major marketing campaign in three years, titled 'Retrain Travel,' to promote train travel over planes and cars. Dubrovnik plans to introduce a special traffic regime zone in its UNESCO-listed Old Town by 2025 to manage the influx of tourists, particularly those drawn by the Game of Thrones series.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, October 2, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Episode Notes

Moxy Hotels, Marriott’s first brand aimed at travelers in their 20s, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill takes a look at how Moxy has looked to stay relevant in the marketplace throughout the years.

O’Neill notes that Moxy doesn’t subscribe to the commonly held premise in the hotel industry that the room is everything. Moxy’s compact rooms have appealed to some Millennials used to cramped urban residences or minimalist lifestyles. In addition, hotel investors and owners have seen the cost advantages of fitting more rooms into smaller footprints.

Moxy was the first Marriott brand without a formal front desk and guests check in at bars. O’Neill writes hotel operators like how Moxy creates bustling social spaces that attract both guests and locals, and that the lively lobbies and bars drive high-profit food and beverage revenue.

Next, Amtrak launched its first major marketing campaign in three years on Tuesday. It’s part of the company’s effort to convince travelers that trains are a better alternative to planes and cars, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

The campaign, called “Retrain Travel,” showcases advantages Amtrak now offers: No middle seats. Plenty of legroom. Freedom to walk around.

An Amtrak executive said “Retrain Travel” — which will appear on social media, the radio and other platforms — is part of its efforts to distinguish itself from its competitors, mainly airlines and cars.

Finally, Dubrovnik will launch a “special traffic regime zone” in its UNESCO-listed Old Town starting in 2025. The zone will use a custom mobile app to regulate tour buses and decrease the number of authorized taxis significantly. Tour buses will need to pre-book slots on the city’s app to pass through the zone.

Dubrovnik has seen a tourism boom thanks to the popularity of Game of Thrones. Tours based on the hit show have generated more than $24 million in revenue for the city.

