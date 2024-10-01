Amtrak is taking a lesson from the hotel marketing playbook and focusing on its guest amenities to take on the airlines and other competitors.

Select a question above or ask something else

Amtrak has introduced a national marketing campaign called 'Retrain Travel,' aimed at promoting trains as a more enjoyable and smarter alternative to planes and cars. The campaign emphasizes the amenities such as spacious seating, food and beverages, and scenic views, hoping to attract new and returning travelers. Amtrak's ridership is experiencing significant growth, and the company has over 700 capital projects in progress to further enhance its services.

Amtrak launched a national marketing campaign on Tuesday to convince travelers that trains are a smarter alternative to planes and cars.

The campaign, called “Retrain Travel,” highlights the amenities and perks that the rail company now offers. It is Amtrak’s first major marketing campaign in three years. Amtrak retained Mekanism as its agency of record for the development of the campaign.

The commercial ad’s narrator tells travelers to “Picture the travel part of travel” amid car honking sounds, then says, “Now, picture travel a better way. One you don’t just endure but actually enjoy.”

Viewers see a flip book of images featuring smiling families, couples, and friends in spacious seats, enjoying amenities like food and beverages at cafes and in hallways, as well as scenic landscapes across America.

“It starts slow, builds momentum, and you’re looking through the lens of this big picturesque train window,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Amtrak.

The campaign will appear on social media, radio, out-of-home, and other channels.

Amtrak also aims to focus on what sets it apart from airlines and cars — its oldest competitors. “We’ve got no middle seats like airlines do, and you’ve got plenty of legroom. You’re not stuck in your car on I-95. You can get up, walk around, and grab a bite to eat at the new cafe,” Hamlisch added.

Amtrak hopes to attract first-time rail travelers and previous passengers who “haven’t yet come to appreciate the enhancements we’ve made,” said Hamlisch.

In recent years, Amtrak has tried to learn from the hospitality industry as it rethinks its products and services, such as the more comfort-focused Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor and improved food and beverage dining options.

“We are transitioning from a transportation company to a hospitality powerhouse, showing our guests that Amtrak is not just about getting you from point A to point B, but actually enjoying the journey,” said Hamlisch.

The new campaign comes as Amtrak ridership reaches new heights. Ridership is expected to surpass last year’s 28.6 million. In the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, Amtrak transported 24.1 million riders, up 18% year-over-year and on pace for an all-time record.

Amtrak currently has over 700 capital projects underway, including new bridges, tunnels, and fleet refurbishments.