Mallorca was a hotspot for protests against mass tourism this year. Tourism to the island and Spain, however, isn't slowing down.

Mallorca continues to be one of Spain’s most popular tourist regions despite its recent large-scale protests.

The island recorded over 8.5 million overnight hotel stays, the highest of any tourist region in Spain in August, according to data released this week by the national government. Mallorca also had the highest weekend hotel occupancy at 90%.

Mallorca’s growth follows recent protests against overtourism. But nearly 90% of U.S. travelers reported being unaware and unconcerned about the demonstrations, according to a survey of 1,000 Americans released this week by Mallorca’s tourism board.

Just 11% of respondents had heard of the protests. Of those 30% said they were less likely to consider visiting the island, while 69% said it had no impact on their decision.

“The information about the protests hasn’t really reached that much,” said Susanna Sciacovelli, Director of the Mallorca Tourism Board. “Those who were already paying attention to news about Spain or Mallorca may be more aware than the general U.S. public.”

Mallorca’s tourism board aims to grow tourism from the U.S. The survey also found that American tourists have a strong interest in nature, local cuisine, responsible travel, and exploring small towns. “It’s a market that is very committed to sustainability and seeks out the things we want to promote,” said Sciacovelli.

Spain Breaks Tourism Records

Spain saw a strong tourism performance in August, with overnight stays reaching 47.8 million, up 2.6% from last year and the ‘highest figure on record,” according to the Spanish government.

Protests against overtourism have also taken place this year in the Canary Islands, Malaga, Menorca and Barcelona.

Spain and other Southern European destinations have been popular this year. Demand for Southern Europe has been “gigantic” and “unbelievable,” particularly from the American market, said Andrew Nocella, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for United Airlines, at the Skift Global Forum.