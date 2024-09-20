Today's podcast looks at Expedia's new focus, Jetblue's frustrations, and a sphere for Dubai.

Expedia's new CEO Ariane Gorin spoke about the brand impacts and growth following a recent tech migration, emphasizing efforts to boost Vrbo. JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty discussed challenges such as grounded aircraft due to engine issues and the blocked merger with Spirit Airlines. MGM Resorts unveiled plans for a $2 billion Dubai Sphere project, aiming to create a similarly compelling experience as the Las Vegas Sphere.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, September 20, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Expedia Group CEO Ariane Gorin said at the Skift Global Forum on Thursday that some of its brands took a hit during its recently completed tech migration, writes Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes.

But the new CEO said Expedia, which was the least disrupted of its core brands, has done well, with growth in room nights of 20% in the second quarter.

Now Gorin is focused on getting more customers for Vrbo. The tech migration could help as Vrbo and Expedia Group’s brands can share inventory more easily. The company has also been adding comparison shopping features and rebuilding its group trip planning feature, among other changes.

Next, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty acknowledged at the Skift Global Forum that she has faced numerous challenges nine months into her tenure, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Geraghty said she doesn’t see any mergers in JetBlue’s future after the federal government blocked its acquisition of Spirit Airlines. JetBlue is expected to ground several of its aircraft this year due to issues with Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines, which Geraghty said has been frustrating for JetBlue. That number could increase in the next two years.

JetBlue announced on Thursday it would open its first-ever lounges at its New York and Boston hubs as part of its plan to attract more premium travelers. Geraghty maintained that JetBlue would remain a low-cost airline — just one with a premier segment.

Finally, MGM Resorts is building its own “Dubai Sphere,” which it argues will be as compelling as the Las Vegas Sphere, writes Middle East Reporter Josh Corder.

CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company’s $2 billion project, which has been in flux since 2017, will include 300 seats with a mini showroom. While Dubai’s iteration wouldn’t be as big as the one in Las Vegas, Hornbuckle added the Emirati version would have all the typical features of a sphere.

Original plans for the Dubai Sphere said it would be a part of an entertainment tower located in the center of a complex with three MGM Resorts brands.