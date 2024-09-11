Select a question above or ask something else

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, September 11. and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Rome is considering introducing a reservation system to clamp down on overcrowding at Trevi Fountain, one of the world’s most popular attractions, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Rome’s Deputy Mayor of Tourism Alessandro Onorato wants to introduce a ticketing reservation system around the fountain to better manage the flow of visitors. Residents of the Italian capital would still be able to visit Trevi Fountain for free, but tourists would have to pay a two euro “symbolic fee.” Revenue would go toward stewards who would help protect the monument.

Next, Southwest Airlines chair Gary Kelly plans to step down from the company’s board following pressure from a major shareholder, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi and Airlines Editor Gordon Smith.

Kelly will retire at the end of his term in 2025 following Southwest’s annual shareholder meeting. The news comes after Southwest’s board of directors met with Elliott Investment Management this week. Elliott, which has an 11% economic stake in the airline, has pushed for the resignations of Kelly and CEO Bob Jordan.

The hedge fund has also called for other big changes at the struggling airline, including implementing baggage fees.

Finally, Skift Research recently unveiled its State of Travel 2024 report, an in-depth look at the industry. Senior Research Analyst Varsha Arora examines three standout charts for a closer look.

Arora notes a significant shift Skift Research has seen is the growing focus on experiences over material goods, which has boosted the demand for experiential travel. In addition, social media platforms are becoming an increasingly powerful tool not just for inspiration but for actual travel bookings. Skift Research found that 34% of travelers are very comfortable booking directly through social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the appeal of travel loyalty programs is diminishing, especially among younger travelers.