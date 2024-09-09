Travelers are flocking to activities that make them learn, interact with locals, or preferably both. It's as if people are treating vacations like a semester abroad, minus the college credits.

The latest data from Viator, an online travel agency for travel experiences, offers a window into evolving travel habits.

Why it matters: The data suggests that some consumers prioritize unique, active experiences over traditional sightseeing. It also shows that when travelers venture further afield from most-visited spots in search of novel destinations, they increasingly book guided tours, classes, or other in-person interactions with knowledgeable locals.

Viator saw double-digit year-over-year growth in summer 2024 bookings, and four key trends emerged.

1. Hands-on experiences boomed.

Cooking classes cracked Viator’s top 10 most popular activities. Photography tours, sports lessons and painting classes all grew over 50% year-over-year. These facts signal an appetite for more immersive, skills-based activities.

2. Outdoor activities soared.

Nearly half of Viator’s top 20 experience categories involved open-air pursuits like kayaking and mountain biking. Nature tours and safaris resonated particularly well with American travelers.

3. “Coolcations” gained traction.

“Coolcation” is exactly what it sounds like — fleeing to places where you won’t melt. While Rome and Paris remained popular, destinations like Isafjordur, Iceland, and St. Johns, Canada, saw surging demand.

Helsinki and Stockholm bookings via Viator rose over 50% year-over-year (over small, unspecified bases) as travelers sought respite from scorching temperatures in southern Europe.

4. Asia roared back.

Beijing bookings nearly tripled compared to 2023, with Shanghai close behind.

Beyond China, destinations like Yogyakarta and Nusa Penida in Indonesia and Osaka, Japan, also saw steady growth of over 50%. These results signaled that the Asia-Pacific region’s travel boom is ongoing.

What’s next?

For travel companies, the data underscores the potential of hands-on, outdoor-focused travel experience products. It also suggests opportunities to promote off-the-beaten-path locales, especially those offering respite from oppressive summer heat.

A key question is whether these preferences will stick. Viator looked at its booking data so far for trip dates from September through December. It said that early fall and winter booking data showed continued interest in Asian travel and seasonal twists on popular experiences.

However, economic headwinds could yet impact some travelers’ discretionary spending. Travel experience operators will need to stay nimble.