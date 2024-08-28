Today's podcast looks at summer’s travel innovators, overtourism in U.S. national parks, and free-spending older Chinese tourists.

Columnist Colin Nagy believes a growing number of luxury travelers are looking for depth instead of hyper glitz. With that in mind, he provides his list of this summer’s biggest innovators in travel as well as information about more than a dozen noteworthy trends in the industry.

Nagy writes his list is inspired by brands that build and execute with integrity and vision. He praised Belmond, his choice for hospitality brand of the year, for embracing the idea of slow luxury. Nagy also commended the Mandarin Oriental for showing a deep respect to Oman’s culture in the opening of the company’s newest property in the country.

In addition, Nagy cited Sri Lanka and the Pacific island nation of Palau as destinations he’s paying close attention to.

Next, the National Park Foundation recently received a $100 million grant to help combat overtourism at the country’s national parks. Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam lists three ways national parks are looking to manage visitor numbers.

More parks are requiring visitors to make a reservation for peak periods. Glacier and Mount Ranier National Parks have implemented vehicle reservation systems for popular entrances while Yosemite reinstated its requirement that visitors book their visits in advance during certain periods.

The National Park Service also plans to implement a uniform permit application process for tour operators. In addition, some parks — including Zion and Glacier — have raised camping fees to cover maintenance costs, while others have submitted proposals for fee increases next year.

Finally, Trip.com Group reports that China’s senior citizens are spending a large amount of money on travel. So the company is taking more steps to appeal to that growing segment of China’s population, writes Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Trip.com Group recently launched the Old Friends Club, which is geared toward travelers older than 50. The company said Chinese senior citizens have spent more than $224 million on its platform this year. CEO Jane Sun said during its earnings call this week that seniors are showing a growing interest in customized tours.

Bhutia notes China’s population is aging rapidly, with 28% of Chinese projected to be older than 60 by 2040.