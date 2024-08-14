Today's podcast looks at Delta’s new free global Wi-Fi, how Paris luxury hotels won gold, and big changes at Inspirato.

Listen to the day's top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It's Wednesday, August 14, and now here's what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Delta Air Lines is launching free onboard Wi-Fi across its global network in the next several months. So how will Delta handle the complexities of international expansion? Airlines Editor Gordon Smith examines the matter in addition to comparing rivals’ Wi-Fi services.

Smith notes Delta already offers free Wi-Fi on around 90% of its 700 domestic mainline aircraft, however, international expansion is much more complex. It is currently undergoing what it calls a “Wi-Fi transition period.” That means the company is making significant upgrades in its global coverage, with additional satellites being placed to improve the reach of the service. Delta is launching free overseas Wi-Fi on a route-by-route basis as the carrier aims to duplicate its successful domestic rollout strategy of prioritizing certain city pairs.

Next, luxury hotels in Paris enjoyed a nice bump in occupancy during the Olympics, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Close to 86% of high-end hotels in the Greater Paris metropolitan area were occupied between July 23 and August 6, according to the city’s tourism office. That’s a roughly 17 percentage point jump from last year. Growth overall was much more modest, especially if you consider the run-up to the Games.

Habtemariam writes the Olympics have been a drag on visitor numbers to Paris throughout the entire summer, with many travelers opting not to visit due to increased traffic and congestion in the city. Over the entire summer period, Paris is expected to have 9.5 million overnight visitors, which is similar to 2023 levels.

Finally, luxury hospitality brand Inspirato has a new CEO and a deal for $10 million in equity financing. The company is also laying off 15% of its workforce, writes Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Inspirato’s third round of layoffs since early 2023 — as well as its move to terminate underperforming leases — are part of its efforts to save $25 million annually. As for the $10 million deal that new CEO Payam Zamani is bringing, $4.6 million was expected to close on Tuesday. The rest is slated to close in September.