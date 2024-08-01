Helicopters are quietly transforming the travel industry in Saudi Arabia by facilitating infrastructure development, managing transport for high-profile events, and ensuring medical safety.

Helicopters rarely spring to mind when considering conventional facets of tourism. Yet, their role in the travel industry is surprisingly foundational. They provide essential support in tourism logistics, from facilitating the construction of new tourism infrastructure to providing aerial support for events and activities, medical facilities, and more. Their contribution is quietly transformative in Saudi Arabia, where expansive giga-projects dominate the landscape.

SkiftX sat down with Capt. Arnaud Martinez, CEO of The Helicopter Company, to understand how aerial mobility is quietly creating a new era for tourism in Saudi Arabia.

SkiftX: What’s the current helicopter ecosystem like in Saudi Arabia, and how does it impact the country’s tourism landscape?

Capt. Arnaud Martinez: Saudi Arabia’s helicopter sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by the country’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy. The developments in the sector are part of the broader infrastructure improvements to make cities more navigable and accessible. Helicopters enhance the tourism experience by providing a unique perspective of the country’s diverse landscapes. They also play a crucial role in building and accessing remote areas and luxury destinations in the Kingdom.

SkiftX: Can you give us an overview of The Helicopter Company (THC), why it was formed, and what it does?

Martinez: THC was established as part of the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) strategy to activate new sectors to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The company has created a new helicopter services ecosystem and introduced safe and efficient transport services across the Kingdom. As Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial helicopter operator since mid-2019, THC operates from 15 bases with 50+ aircraft.

The company is growing rapidly. We currently onboard one aircraft a week on average and plan to increase our fleet to over 100 by 2026. We leverage the Kingdom’s substantial investment in the aviation sector and collaborate with various partners to ensure growth and success across the aviation industry.

SkiftX: In which industries does THC operate, and how do they contribute to improving the travel experience in Saudi Arabia?

Martinez: THC’s services include Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), aerial work, private charters, and tourism. We’re now broadening our scope to include hospitality and further developing our tourism and aerial work offerings.

THC actively supports the Kingdom’s sports, entertainment, and tourism sectors with services such as HEMS and aerial filming at major events like the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah. We also support high-profile events like Formula E, MDLBEAST, and Rally Dakar. THC dedicated 13 helicopters for Rally Dakar for services ranging from filming to providing private charters for VIPs.

Additionally, THC provides dedicated HEMS at all major giga projects and tourist areas. We operate these services in collaboration with our clients and through a national program with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA). This program started in February 2022 and aims to cover 90 percent of Saudi Arabia with emergency medical services. Since then, it has grown to include 13 bases and 15 aircraft, with plans to expand to 23 bases and 30 aircraft by the end of 2026.

SkiftX: What significant partnerships has THC entered to support Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry? How does it contribute to their success?

Martinez: THC collaborates with Red Sea Global to oversee emergency and operational needs for two of the Kingdom’s largest regenerative tourism projects — The Red Sea and Amaala. We provide private charters for these efforts.

THC also partners with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to offer scenic tours that operate year-round. These tours showcase Saudi Arabia’s heritage and natural beauty to promote the country’s tourism offerings.

Additionally, THC partners with Saudia Private, a leading local Fixed-Base Operator (FBO), to expand ground handling services at Saudi airports. We leverage the company’s extensive network to provide airport clearances, marshaling, immigration assistance, fueling, and access to private VIP terminals. This allows us to cater to a more diverse clientele and provide comprehensive transport packages.

We’re also actively exploring innovative urban air mobility solutions through partnerships. We recently signed an agreement with Altanfeethi, a leading Saudi provider managing and operating VIP terminals across all airports within the Kingdom, to offer a fantastic platform for future UAM projects combining both hospitality and aviation services. Additionally, we entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Bristow Arabia Aircraft & Maintenance Services, an aviation company specializing in aircraft operations and maintenance, to explore opportunities in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) this year. More recently, in June 2024, THC signed an agreement with Riyadh Municipality to establish three helicopter landing sites to enhance air mobility and access to tourist destinations in Riyadh.

SkiftX: What are some of THC’s key achievements in the tourism industry since its inception?

Martinez: THC is actively helping to advance Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry. We offer unique trips over the ancient site of Al Ula and aim to expand our activities in the region. We recognize the need to support tourists who want to move from city to city, discover beautiful sites from the air, or fly between Jeddah and Mecca. We also provide advanced solutions to congested cities like Riyadh.

Our rigorous adherence to safety protocols and regulations ensures that we provide reliable and secure services to our clients. Our exceptional safety record includes more than 22,500 flight hours with zero accidents.

Additionally, THC’s medical crews are trained to respond to emergencies within 15 minutes and can handle a broad range of scenarios to provide rapid transfers and high-quality care. The program has saved over 2,000 lives to date.

SkiftX: What initiatives is THC implementing to improve service quality and expand its market presence in regard to tourism?

Martinez: We’re committed to setting new standards in the aviation industry by continuously breaking new ground. THC initially aimed to provide immediate, tailor-made solutions for Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects. As these projects progress, we’ve evolved our services to meet their changing needs, shifting from construction-related aerial work and medical support to hospitality and tourism — sectors expected to become key drivers of the Kingdom’s non-oil economy.

We prioritize sustainability as a core objective and work to reduce energy consumption, recycle waste, and minimize emissions. Our sustainability strategy adopts Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) standards, which emphasize using waste-derived or renewable sources to reduce aviation’s carbon footprint. We also continuously invest in lower-noise aircraft, as evident in our acquisition of 10 H160 aircraft with advanced noise-reducing technology.

SkiftX: What do you see as the biggest opportunities for THC in the coming years?

Martinez: The future is bright for THC. We aim to increase our fleet size this year to meet our growing service demand. We’re also improving our tourism services and continually adding new offerings to deliver even more value to our clients.

THC recently announced a long-term framework agreement with Airbus for up to 120 helicopters, followed by a similar agreement with Leonardo for over 100 aircraft, both set for delivery over the next five to seven years.

We’re also deeply committed to investing in human capital. We focus on developing Saudi graduates through our Qimam Program, and have trained 111 graduates since 2022. This includes 60 pilots and 51 technicians, who will all play a key role in the future of aviation.

THC is determined to prove that everything is possible in aviation with the right partner. We’re happy to share our success and lessons learned from our experience to help shape the industry regionally and internationally.

