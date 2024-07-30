Today's podcast looks at Meta's new AI tools, airlines and the Olympics, and gambling in the UAE.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, July 30, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Episode Notes

Meta AI recently released the newest version of its generative AI model, which it says outperforms that of OpenAI in nearly every metric. Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes tested how it works for trip planning.

Dawes notes the Meta AI’s chatbot gave a list of suggested activities in the Vancouver area focused around hiking and cultural experiences — but not in the form of a traditional activity. The suggestions were grouped according to the type of activity, along with a suggestion for which day to complete each of them.

Dawes added the chatbot provided useful suggestions for Vancouver-area restaurants. However, he reports two of the recommended restaurants are permanently closed. In addition, the chatbot didn’t provide links to any of the restaurant websites.

Next, several prominent airlines are using the Paris Olympics to build brand recognition. Airlines Reporter Gordon Smith takes a look at carriers that have entered into Olympic-related partnerships.

Delta Air Lines recently signed an eight-year partnership with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which covers the 2028 games in Los Angeles. Delta is managing travel for all athletes as part of the deal. In addition, Air Canada and Australia’s flag carrier Qantas have unveiled special designs on their aircraft to mark sponsorship deals of their country’s Olympic teams.

Smith notes even low-cost carriers are using the Paris Olympics to market themselves. Budapest-based Wizz Air painted one of its planes gold to symbolize its deal as Team Hungary’s official airline.

Finally, regulators in the United Arab Emirates published its gaming regulations over the weekend. Middle East Reporter Josh Corder explains why the country’s casino industry may be more local than expected.

To receive a gaming license, Corder notes operators must have a “qualifying domestic entity” in the country or have a relationship with one. That entity must have a substantial financial and operational history in the United Arab Emirates. Corder cites Wynn and MGM are two companies with local partners.

Analysts at real estate firm CBRE said Emirati casinos could generate as much as $8.5 billion in revenue, assuming Wynn is one of the companies to open casinos across the United Arab Emirates.

Producer/Presenter: Jose Marmolejos