With IndiGo planning to induct Airbus A350 aircraft by 2027, potentially enabling flights to London, will it be considering Gatwick as a new destination?

Skift Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia is joined by business leaders, and experts from throughout the industry and Skift’s newsroom, to explore the challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the Indian travel industry.

Two years ago, Gatwick had no flights to India, and today the airport connects around 24 weekly Air India flights to four cities — Kochi, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Goa. Next month, Air India will be connecting Bengaluru to London Gatwick. Catch Stephanie Wear, the vice president of aviation development, at London Gatwick Airport in conversation with Skift Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia on Gatwick’s ambitious plans for expanding its connectivity with India.

Key Points

Plans for Further Connectivity: Gatwick is in continuous talks with Air India and other carriers to increase flight frequencies and add more destinations. Priority cities include Delhi and Mumbai.

Potential with IndiGo: Discussions are ongoing with IndiGo, which plans to induct Airbus A350 aircraft by 2027, potentially allowing flights to London Gatwick.

Advantages of Gatwick: Proximity to London with frequent train connections directly to central London. Lower operational costs compared to Heathrow, making it an attractive option for low-cost carriers like Indigo. Investments in terminal upgrades and a seamless passenger experience.

Open Sky Agreement: The UK and India have an open sky agreement allowing unlimited flights between most cities, with some capacity limits for Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Heathrow.

Growth Drivers: Significant unserved demand exists, with many passengers currently traveling indirectly via the Middle East. Gatwick’s plan to use its emergency runway for regular operations could increase capacity to 75 million passengers.

Direct vs. One-Stop Flights: Direct flights are preferred by business travelers and those visiting family due to convenience and reduced travel time. One-stop flights offer attractive stopover programs for leisure travelers.

Indian Outbound Market: India has a rapidly growing population and a strong diaspora in the UK, particularly in Gatwick’s catchment area. Historical trade and tourism ties between the UK and India further drive demand.

Promotion of Gatwick: Efforts are ongoing to raise awareness about Gatwick’s benefits among Indian travelers. Emphasis on ease, efficiency, and a pleasant airport experience.

New Connections and Growth Potential: Interest in connecting with smaller Indian cities beyond the major metros. Gatwick’s focus on providing more direct routes to tap into the large populations of tier-two and tier-three cities.

Collaboration or Competition Between Airports Serving the Same Catchment Area: Competition between airports like Gatwick and Heathrow benefits consumers through better pricing and service options. Slot constraints remain a challenge, requiring reforms to meet growing demand.

Upcoming Bengaluru Route: Launching on August 18th with five weekly services. Expected to be a highly successful route with strong demand from day one.

Listen Now

Episode Summary

In this episode of the Skift India Travel Podcast, Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia speaks with Stephanie Wear, vice president of aviation development at London Gatwick Airport. The discussion centers on Gatwick’s rapid expansion of connectivity with India, including current and future flight routes, the benefits of flying through Gatwick, and the potential for further growth in the Indian market. The conversation highlights the airport’s efforts to attract more Indian and British carriers, the demand for direct flights between India and UK, and Gatwick’s unique offerings compared to other airports in the country.

As India is set to get second airports in Delhi and Mumbai soon, Bhutia also asks Wear whether collaboration or competition works better between airports serving the same catchment area.