New York City has cracked down on short-term rentals by requiring hosts to register since last September. Since then, the city has only approved a little less than 2,300 applications, reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Schaal writes the figure is a sign of the lack of short-term rentals in New York City. Christian Klossner, the Office of Special Enforcement’s executive director, said Local 18, which also requires hosts to be present during the stay, has helped reduce illegal short-term rental listings in the city. The office has only approved roughly 36% of applications submitted since September.

Next, the Federal Aviation Administration is looking to tighten safety requirements on public charter airlines such as JSX. That could be a blow for companies like JSX, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Maharishi notes that if the changes are approved, public charter airlines would fly under the same rules as commercial airlines. The FAA has said some public charter flights operate like commercial airlines. Major carriers such as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have lobbied the U.S. government to consider more stringent rules on JSX, arguing that JSX was benefitting from a regulatory loophole.

Maharishi writes that tougher safety rules would be a problem for carriers like JSX since part of their appeal is a private jet-like experience. JSX, for example, operates out of small private terminals, and passengers don’t go through a typical TSA security screening. .

Finally, China is continuing to expand its visa waiver program, adding Australia and New Zealand to the list recently, reports Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced on Monday that China would include Australia in its visa waiver program. While Beijing hasn’t revealed the details of the new visa arrangement, Bhutia notes Chinese officials announced a similar decision concerning New Zealand passport holders last week.

China’s moves to provide travelers from more countries visa-free access are part of its strategy to rejuvenate its tourism industry. The country only welcomed about 36% of its 2019 foreign visitor total last year.

