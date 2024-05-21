Barbara Muckermann, the trailblazing former CEO of Silversea, will become the first female CEO at Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Muckermann is poised to usher in a fresh era of opulence and innovation at Kempinski.

Kempinski Hotels said Tuesday it had appointed Barbara Muckermann as its new CEO. Muckermann becomes the first woman to lead Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group.

Muckermann stepped down as CEO of Silversea, a luxury and expedition cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean Group. Muckermann’s tenure at Silversea was marked by notable expansions in sales, profitability, and guest experience enhancements.

Kempinski runs 82 hotels in a few dozen countries. It recently said it plans to add 34 hotels and residences in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa over the next few years. It has said it’s debt-free and had record profits last year.

“Barbara has always been at the forefront of luxury, and her proven ability to elevate the guest experience while simultaneously maximizing profitability for leading travel brands made her the ideal choice to lead Kempinski Hotels,” said Rene Nijhof, Chair of Kempinski Hotels’ board of directors. Muckermann has worked at luxury and travel brands such as Loro Piana, MSC Cruises, and NCL.

Kempinski’s previous CEO, Bernold Schroeder, stepped down in the spring when his contract ended.

Kempinski Hotels is a major shareholder in, and co-founder of, the Global Hotel Alliance, a loyalty group for a federation of about 40 smaller independent premium hotel brands.

“I am delighted to play an integral role in this incredibly iconic brand’s next chapter while honoring its rich history,” Muckermann said in a statement.

