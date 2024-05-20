The new Google search results in an age of AI-powered search is a fascinating mix of usefulness, uselessness, and sheer overwhelm of formats.

This past week, Google made a significant leap in the AI-driven search domain with the launch of its latest search capabilities and a more advanced Gemini AI model.

A new AI Overview stands out as a key feature in Google Search, and provides comprehensive summaries for complex travel queries. For instance, a query about the best time to visit London now generates a curated overview, complete with suggested itineraries, travel tips, and related multimedia content.

This represents a big shift from traditional search listings and new ground for travel and tourism brands and organizations to understand and master.

Many of these changes in Google Search have been going on for a few years now, and this is a new phase of AI.

I did a 10-minute video walkthrough based on the popular query, “What’s the best time to visit London?” You will see how mind-bogglingly complex this new world is, for travelers and industry folks alike.

Watch the Video

Watch on YouTube for closed captions

My observations: