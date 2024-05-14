Surf's up. The partnership will add nine Decameron properties across Mexico, Panama, and Jamaica to Wyndham's portfolio, bringing its total all-inclusive offerings to more than 50 resorts worldwide.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts expanded its all-inclusive resort portfolio Tuesday through a new alliance with Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts.

This full franchise deal lets Wyndham add nine of Decameron’s all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, Panama, and Jamaica, involving 2,600 rooms.

The companies didn’t disclose the terms of the franchise contracts for the resorts.

The resorts will retain Decameron branding, which is not a new soft brand for Wyndham. However, the hotels coming in are soft-branded to either Wyndham’s Trademark Collection or Ramada. (Hard brands dictate many rules for property owners that soft brands don’t.)

Travelers can book the resorts for cash or loyalty points via its site and app. Members of Wyndham’s loyalty program can now redeem points for free stays starting at 15,000 points a night. The award chart is static, not dynamic. Properties that are 15,000 will remain 15,000 points and those that are 30,000 will remain 30,000, regardless of season.

Decameron has more properties than the all-inclusive resorts joining Wyndham as franchises. Why are some included and others not? Wyndham said it sees “long-term opportunities with Decameron.”

In the short term, Decameron’s priority is greater distribution with its Caribbean resorts.

Decameron Los Cocos Guayabitos, Ramada All Inclusive Resort. Source: Wyndham.

The Larger All-Inclusive Trend

The marketing alliance marks Wyndham’s latest move to boost its presence in the fast-growing all-inclusive resort sector. The deal expands the hotel group’s all-inclusive choices to more than 50 worldwide.

“Increasingly, operators like Decameron are turning to Wyndham, helping to significantly expand their reach,” said Gustavo Viescas, Wyndham’s Latin America and Caribbean president.

In late 2022, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said on Monday that it had signed a licensing deal with Iberostar to let IHG market up to 70 of that brand’s all-inclusive hotels and resorts.

Since 2021, Marriott has added about 20 all-inclusive resorts across Central America and the Caribbean to its Autograph Collection of hotels through a licensing deal with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, which manages them.

