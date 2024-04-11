DerbySoft is one of those companies that lives in the background of the travel industry but plays an important role. It's behind the online sales for many hotels, and now it is for airlines, too.

DerbySoft, a hotel distribution tech company, is expanding into the airline industry through the acquisition of Pkfare.

Price and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DerbySoft primarily makes custom software that helps hotel companies connect with third-party online travel sellers. Headquartered in Dallas, the company has six offices and more than 300 employees.

DerbySoft says its clients include the 10 largest global hotel groups — including Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott — and hundreds of regional hotel chains throughout Europe, China, and North America. And it is connected to all of the world’s major online travel agencies, metasearch engines, wholesalers, and tour operators.

Most recently, DerbySoft said that it provided the connectivity tech behind the deal that allows guests to book certain MGM hotels through the Marriott website and app.

Pkfare, based in China, operates a similar business for hotels as well as for more than 600 airlines. About 60% of Pkfare’s business comes from North America, Europe, and the Middle East, while the rest comes from Asia Pacific.

The companies will maintain their independent businesses but plan to integrate certain internal corporate and tech functions. Customers of each company will now have access to the other’s services.