Several major hotel CEOs took home more money in 2023 than they did the previous year. Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill provides information about their pay packages.

Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta was the highest paid hotel executive in 2023, making $56.8 million. He was awarded about $8.3 million in total compensation the previous year. O’Neill cites stock-market gains as a reason why Nassetta’s pay package was substantially higher. Hilton’s stock price jumped 42% last year, and Nassetta received $16.3 million in stock awards.

Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian was the second-highest paid hotel CEO in 2023, making close to $56.4 million.

Next, Viator President Ben Drew has announced he’s leaving the company, reports Senior Hospitality Editor O’Neill.

Drew said he would leave Viator — Tripadvisor’s travel experiences brand — on April 12 for “a new opportunity in a new industry.” Drew, who had previously worked at Expedia and Deloitte, has served as Viator president since 2020. Viator generated about $4 billion in gross bookings last year, a figure Drew said was only about 1% of the experiences sold online and off.

Finally, a whistleblower at Boeing claims the planemaker took shortcuts to make both the 787 and 777, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour said the company has dismissed repeated concerns about the quality control of the 787 Dreamliner and 777. Those models are among the most used widebodies in the aviation industry. Federal authorities are currently investigating Salehpour’s claims, which were made public on Tuesday. He had filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration in late January.

Boeing has disputed some of the claims and said it has worked to improve the production and quality control processes of the 787.