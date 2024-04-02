In this video from Skift India Summit 2024, Jonathan Tong, senior vice president, airlines — Southeast Asia, India Subcontinent and Greater China for Amadeus, spoke about the critical role of data, collaboration, and tech in reshaping today's passenger experiences.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

In this video:

The shift towards hyper-personalization in the airline industry and the importance of leveraging customer data to improve the travel experience.

Challenges in personalization efforts, including the complexities of integrating diverse data sources and the need for cross-functional collaboration within airlines.

How advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and cloud computing can facilitate personalization strategies for higher customer engagement and loyalty.



The airline industry stands at the precipice of a transformative era powered by hyper-personalization. Despite varying maturity levels among global carriers, there’s a unanimous trend towards achieving a 360-degree view of the customer to facilitate basic to advanced personalization strategies. However, the journey towards personalization comes with its own challenges.

In this video from Skift India Summit 2024, Jonathan Tong, senior vice president, airlines — Southeast Asia, India Subcontinent and Greater China for Amadeus, spoke with SkiftX content director, Alison McCarthy, about how airlines can use customer data to provide a more personalized travel experience.

The conversation explored the role of AI and machine learning technologies in optimizing personalization efforts, highlighting innovative practices like dynamic pricing and the potential of generative AI in improving customer engagement. The discussion also touched upon the promising future of biometrics and digital identities in streamlining travel processes. Despite the technological advancements and pilot projects in biometric boarding and airport processes, there’s a need for industry-wide collaboration to fully realize the benefits of these technologies.

Tong shared insights into how Indian travelers have unique expectations shaping how airlines and the broader travel industry adapt. His advice for building an effective customer data strategy emphasized the importance of embracing new technologies and creating collaboration to navigate the complexities of personalization in the digital age.

This content was created collaboratively by Amadeus and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.