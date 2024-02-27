Australia-headquartered Flight Centre announced Tuesday it is closing its U.S.-based wholesaler, Gogo Vacations.

“Given the narrower focus on leisure and corporate growth opportunities, as well as the launch of the Envoyage independent agency and advisor membership network, FLT has made the difficult decision to close its GOGO Vacations brand,” Flight Centre stated.

The U.S. wholesaler, which offered packaged vacations for travel agencies from tour operator partners to destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and Tahiti, for example, was a storied U.S. brand in the travel agency community, having been founded in New Jersey in 1951. Flight Centre acquired Gogo, along with Liberty Travel, in 2007.

However, in the first half of fiscal year 2024, Gogo wracked up Australian $7.3 million (U.S. $4.77 million) in non-recurring losses, Flight Centre reported.

A notice on Gogo’s website said it will no longer accept new reservations, although it will service existing bookings.

Flight Centre will be laying off Gogo staff, but it declined to say how many layoffs it is making.