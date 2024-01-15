TUI Musement's latest partnership expansion in the UK points to a shake-up in the business-to-business landscape of the experiences sector.

European low-cost carrier easyJet announced a new partnership Monday with global tours and activities business Musement for customers to add experiences to their flight or holiday packages.

Musement, the experiences division of TUI Group, developed the airline’s new experience platform for its app and website, activities.easyjet.com. It expands the initial easyJet holidays partnership, launched in 2022.

EasyJet customers, whether they are booking flights or a package holiday, can now add on any of Musement’s thousands of experiences, including Tours of the Vatican, the Pyramids of Egypt, a catamaran cruise in Santorini, or a 4×4 adventure in Madeira.

EasyJet joins Musement’s other B2B partners, Booking.com, Trip.com, TourScanner, and Eurostar. The partnership also signals a shake-up in the B2B experiences landscape, as easyJet initially partnered with Berlin-based experiences marketplace GetYourGuide for its experiences in 2017.