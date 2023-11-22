Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

It's Wednesday, November 22.

Episode Notes

U.S. airline pilots who believe they need treatment for depression often face difficult choices, such as whether to disclose their mental health issues. The new Federal Aviation Administration administrator is looking to establish a system to better help pilots dealing with mental health issues, reports Edward Russell, editor of Skift publication Airline Weekly.

Under current policy, disclosure leads to a lengthy evaluation process during which pilots can’t fly. Joseph Emerson, the Alaska Airlines pilot who nearly crashed a plane in October, said he had experienced symptoms of depression and that many pilots don’t come forward. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said this week the agency needs a system and has already formed a new committee to evaluate mental health rules and recommend changes.

Russell writes studies have found many pilots experience some form of mild depression.

Next, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts blasted Choice Hotels latest attempt at a hostile takeover, describing it as a “step backwards,” reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Wyndham said it received a letter from Choice CEO Pat Pacious last week, which it stated was Choice’s first communication since going public with its bid. However, Wyndham Chair Stephen Holmes said Choice has failed to address critical issues Wyndham has raised, especially the timeline for Choice to obtain regulatory approval. Schaal writes the regulatory issue — and the possibility a deal could get blocked — is a major concern for Wyndham.

Schaal adds that Wyndham believes the hostile bid would undervalue its growth potential.

Finally, China’s travel rebound helped Trip.com Group’s third quarter revenue surpass 2019 levels, writes Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Bhutia reports Trip.com Group posted a net revenue of nearly $2 billion in the third quarter. That’s a 99% increase from last year as well as a 31% jump from 2019 levels. CEO Jane Sun attributed the company’s strong third quarter to Chinese consumers increasingly prioritizing spending on travel.

In addition, Bhutia notes Trip.com executives are optimistic about China’s travel demand remaining strong despite uncertainties in the global economy.