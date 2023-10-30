Four Seasons has been re-evaluating brand strength, how staff caters to guests, and distribution strategy.

It’s been a year since Four Seasons brought on new CEO and president Alejandro Reynal and rolled out a new marketing campaign. So I wanted to check in on the luxury hotel and resort powerhouse.

I spoke with Marc Speichert, who joined the company two-and-a-half years ago as executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Some quick facts, first:

As of 2021, Four Seasons is 71% owned by Bill Gates through Cascade Investment and 24% owned by Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal through Kingdom Holding Company.

Four Seasons runs 126 hotels and resorts and 53 residential properties.

It’s essentially also in the luxury vacation rental sector running about 800 villas for exclusive use in about 40 destinations.

Four Seasons has approximately 50 projects under planning or development, including about 30 with branded residential components.

Executives have been raising expectations for performance.

“My brief when I joined was how do we really raise the bar and set the expectation that we need to understand our guests better than anyone else,” Speichert said.

“We are the leading hospitality luxury brand, so how do we set that expectation for everyone within the organization? How do we build a team that gets us to the next level?”

He also has prioritized building the brand’s strength with savvier marketing and helping drive more direct bookings, which are lower-cost than third-party distribution, such as through online travel agencies.

“Those are the three pillars of our commercial strategy,” Speichert said. “We’ve been making good progress.”

Four Seasons plans to roll out more guest-centric tech.

A chat feature debuted on the company’s mobile app in 2015. But recent changes let guests talk to staff across departments and have enabled translations for over 100 languages in real-time.

The chat function has helped drive “net promotor scores for the chat through the roof,” Speichert said. “People feel they’re getting a qualitative conversation.”

Coming next:

Mobile keys for all guest rooms.

Adding the ability for guests to pay the check-out invoice from their phones.

Adding to its mobile app the ability to order restaurant and room service for anywhere at a property.

Letting guests send photos through its chat interface with staff.

The hotelier is tracking its competitive position.

Executives introduced a Brand Strength Index score this year from Brand Finance to help track the company’s competitive position against rival hoteliers but also non-travel luxury brands.

“Our investors want to understand how our brand is driving the enterprise value,” Speichert said.

The company analyzed its customer segmentation to understand all of its guests — especially its most valuable ones. The study found Four Seasons had rebounded from the pandemic stronger than its rivals, Speichert said.

The work supported the idea that Four Seasons should focus on one brand, he said. It has no intentions of launching a sub-brand.

Four Seasons sees its latest campaign enhancing its brand value.

A year ago, the company began a marketing campaign focusing on the “incredible acts of love” that its employees display for guests each day. The brand platform, the Based on a True Stay campaign, was the result of what the company calls an ECI, an “enduring creative idea.”

It has done so well that, this month, the company added more videos and content to it.

Four Seasons supported an independent and separate study, known as a brand asset valuation, by ad giant WPP’s BAV Group. Using a large panel of consumers, the study focused on the brand’s rep with high-net-worth U.S. adults.

“I was just shown it,” Speichert said. “Our brand has really moved up significantly. Last year, we saw a 5% increase in brand awareness — and a 10% increase in brand preference [compared to pre-pandemic]. Those are big numbers. That’s why we’re doing the campaign again this year.”

Four Seasons has pushed for more direct bookings, too.

“The more we get direct interactions, obviously the better it feeds into guest satisfaction,” Speichert said.

“At times, you hear there’s a disconnect between luxury and digital,” he said. “The lens we’re using is EI [emotional intelligence] meets AI [artificial intelligence].”

The notion is to mix a human touch with tech-savvy to create a distinctive interface, encouraging more people to book directly.

Potential guests can use the chat interface on the Four Seasons’ site and app to ask questions about a potential stay and get humans answering them.

The app’s shopping cart lets guests book more than just rooms in advance. “We tested on a small scale just on the ability to add amenities to your cart, and we saw quite a high number of guests do it,” Speichert said. “We’ve now extended it to book any kind of experiences, such as clay shooting or pony riding or ice skating.”

The company will keep innovating its product to sustain a wow effect. In 2025, its new yacht with 95 berths will set sail.

Enjoying a White Lotus Effect.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea was the setting for the popular Netflix series White Lotus.

“One of the properties with the highest percentage of direct businesses is Wailea,” Speichert said. “It’s attracting north of 400% of search volume uplift.”

Four Seasons won’t open over-size properties anytime soon.

For a while, Four Seasons opened some large properties, including one with 1,600 rooms.

“Putting service at the forefront means having to go smaller,” Speichert said.

That said, it’s all about execution.

“Our Sydney property [with 531 rooms] has one of the highest guest satisfaction scores in our network because the team looks after it heart and soul,” Speichert said.

“But we’re probably not going to do many more hotels at that size in the future.”

