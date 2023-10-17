This is in essence a hostile takeover, and the acquisition may not go through. But if it does, it will create the largest budget hotel player in North America.

Choice Hotels on Tuesday made a hostile bid to acquire all the outstanding shares of competitor Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at a price of $90 a share.

The move would create the largest franchisor of budget hotels in North America, merging the fifth- and sixth-largest Western hotel groups. Together, they would run about 16,360 properties from budget to luxury.

Under the proposal, Wyndham shareholders would receive $49.50 in cash per share and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock per share.

The deal assumes a $7.8 billion valuation for the company. Choice’s proposal, which it spelled out on a website, represents approximately a 30% premium to Wyndham’s latest closing price.

“Wyndham currently trades at an enterprise value/1-year forward EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] multiple of 13.6x, trailing U.S. peers,” said Pranavi Agarwal, Senior Research Analyst at Skift Research.

The multiples of enterprise value, based on October 16, 2023 data. Source: Skift Research

“With the assumption of Wyndham’s net debt, the proposed transaction is valued at approximately $9.8 billion,” said a company statement.

“Using that $9.8 billion figure and a 1-year forward consensus EBITDA number means that a potential merger would value Wyndham at a multiple of 14.5x — in line with Choice and above more luxury-skewed Accor and Hyatt,” Agarwal said.

Skift had reported earlier this year on rumors of a possible merger, as well as why some analysts were skeptical.

But formal talks began in recent months. Choice and Wyndham were in a negotiable range on price and consideration,” Choice said today. But Wyndham walked away from the talks.

“We remain convinced of both the many benefits of the combination and our ability to complete it,” said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, in a statement.

Both companies have big positions in the mid-tier market, which has become increasingly interesting to hotel groups, as noted by Skift Research’s recent report: Battle of the Midscales: Wyndham vs Choice in 20 Charts.

Choice Hotels is the Rockville, Maryland-based operator of nearly 7,500 hotels spanning 22 brands, including its flagship upper-midscale brand Comfort and roadside midscale brand Quality Inn. Choice has repeatedly said its strategy consists of expanding its portfolio with hotels that generate higher royalties per unit, meaning higher-end properties.

Wyndham, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based hotel operator with approximately 9,100 hotels and 842,500 rooms, is best known for its budget brands, such as Super 8 and Ramada. But its 24 brands also include higher-end properties, such as Dolce, Wyndham, and Wyndham Grand.

Mergers have their proponents: Having a greater scale bolsters the effectiveness of loyalty programs and brand marketing, which can help hotel companies drive more customers to book directly and lower the costs of distribution by reducing exposure to third-party commissions paid to online travel agencies.

“While a hostile takeover attempt is never something that the industry looks forward to, and there are plenty of unanswered questions on the chain of events that Choice disclosed, this is a way to get the sector and lodging stocks back in the spotlight, right before the start of earnings season,” said Alan Woinski, editor of Daily Lodging Report.

Wyndham was up 15% pre-market. Choice was down 2%. Hotel group stocks were broadly up.

“Choice has in recent history traded at a premium to Wyndham, despite Wyndham reporting higher EBITDA margins post-Covid and faster EPS (Earnings per share) growth through 2019-2022,” Agarwal said.

Updates to follow