Hilton has just released its annual whitepaper documenting major travel trends. So what did it reveal? Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill documents the three trends he found most noteworthy.

O’Neill reports that only a small percentage of Hilton’s guests are checking in via the company’s app despite its efforts to upgrade the platform. He adds that other hotel groups may see even lower percentages of guests checking in via apps. In addition, Hilton has joined rival Marriott in unveiling a series of non-alcoholic cocktails. O’Neill writes that’s a sign prominent corporations believe mocktails can generate a lot of revenue.

Hilton’s report also said that interest in all-inclusive resorts is booming, with O’Neill noting that event organizers are seemingly more eager to hold gatherings at resorts.

Next, Saudi Arabia has announced it will bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, writes Middle East Reporter Josh Corder.

The kingdom is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Gulf State Qatar, which hosted the event last year. Corder notes Saudi Arabia must satisfy new hosting requirements to earn the right to stage the tournament. FIFA’s regulations for aspiring host countries include respecting human rights and committing to sustainability.

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid is its latest effort to boost tourism through hosting major sporting events.

Finally, China’s resurgent domestic travel industry is helping boost the global air travel recovery, reports Edward Russell, editor of Skift publication Airline Weekly.

Airline passenger traffic was nearly 96% of 2019 levels during August, according to the International Air Transport Association. That figure is the closest to pre-pandemic levels since the start of the crisis. Russell writes that the return of Chinese domestic travelers drove the increase in air traffic worldwide. Domestic air traffic in China nearly doubled compared to last year.