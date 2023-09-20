Streaming shows like Emily in Paris are crowd-pullers for binge-watching, spiking the trend to inspire viewers to get off the couch with easy-to-book travel trips that replicate the show's experience in the real world.

Travel startup Dharma has launched a multi-day tour experience based on Netflix’s popular series “Emily in Paris.”

Created under license from Paramount Global, “Paris by Emily” will take fans on a four-night/five-day small group trip to Paris to immerse themselves in the world of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

The itinerary features exclusive visits to designer ateliers, a masterclass on seduction inspired by Emily’s aloof French boss Sylvie Grateau, and a cocktail-making session dedicated to her signature oh-so-French Lillet-Spritz on one of Paris’ most iconic rooftops, according to Leah Howe, Dharma co-founder and chief experience officer.

Hosted by lifestyle influencers, or ‘Emileaders,’ the trips cater to groups of 8-16 people at $2,700 per person for a shared room and $3,600 for a single room, excluding flights and insurance.

Travel Inspiration, But Painful to Book

Shows like Emily in Paris draw huge audiences. Its first series, released in 2020, has seen approximately 58 million households worldwide tune in, while the most recent series amassed 1.4 billion streaming minutes in the first five days of its release late last year.

Whether Dharma can convert that attention into sold-out trips will depend on how well it can replicate Emily’s Parisian adventures centered around fashion, lifestyle, and romance. The show is already preparing audiences for a taste of Rome with its fourth season teaser.

“Series like Emily in Paris make you wish there was a ‘Book This Trip’ button at the end of every episode. That’s the opportunity ahead and the kind of transformational travel so many of us seek,” said Charaf El Mansouri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi-based tour operator for businesses that helps non-travel companies create tailored travel experiences for their existing communities or fandoms.

“The opportunity exists to license IP around multi-day trips and travel,” said El Mansouri, excited by the idea that a platform like Netflix could “potentially become the world’s biggest travel agency, given the latest wave of demand around traveling and streaming shows.”

A recent Amex Travel Trends survey, for example, outlined the impact of onscreen inspiration for travelers, with 64% of respondents being inspired to visit a destination after seeing it in a TV show, news source, or movie, even more so for Gen Z and Millennial travelers at 70%.

Memories Richer than Mere Souvenirs

“People want to participate in experiences that bring their favorite brands to life in compelling and innovative ways that extend beyond the screen,” said Marie Marks, senior vice president of themed experiences, Paramount.

“Guests leave the city with something far more meaningful than just a souvenir beret and some photos,” added Dharma chief experience officer Howe, who further outlined the trip’s itinerary inclusions:

1x “Fake It Till We Bake It” pastry class

1x Behind-the-scenes locations tour

1x Palais Royal Content Capture experience

1x Café French lesson

1x Exclusive “Only-Emily” fashion visits

1x Le Flirt Masterclass

4x Breakfasts

2x Aperitifs

2x Dinners

Exclusive “Paris by Emily” tote

Marilyn Fitoussi is the costume designer for all three seasons of Emily in Paris and will design signature merchandise for the experience in collaboration with Dharma. “You can expect a curation of authentic retailers and designers true to the spirit of my work on the show that will excite, delight, and surprise!” said Fitoussi.

Netflix TV personality Ines Tazi will be the first ambassador or ‘Emileader’ for the Paris by Emily tours. Tazi was first featured in the Netflix’s Perfect Match, a reality dating show aired in February this year.

“I love creating bridges between online and offline, fiction and reality. Curating this new experience allows me to share what I cherish about Paris, from fashion and gastronomy to art and history. Like Emily in Paris, this is an ode to the French capital for culturally curious minds!” said Tazi.

Editor’s Note: Skift CEO Rafat Ali is an investor in Dharma.