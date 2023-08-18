Skift Travel News Quiz for August 18, 2023

Did you stay on top of the news this week? Test your knowledge in our Friday news quiz.

Test your knowledge of the travel industry with highlights from Skift’s editors and reporters’ coverage this week. How closely have you been following the news?

news Get a Perfect Score Every Week Subscribe to the free Skift Daily Newsletter and stay on top of essential travel news.

Go Deeper With Skift Coverage

Ask Skift: Ask Skift is a new way for readers to engage with our breadth of knowledge. It has been trained with news stories, Skift Research reports, Airline Weekly issues, Skift Live events, and more from the past 11 years to the present to answer many questions about the travel industry. Try it out.

Travel Tech Briefing: Exclusive reporting and insight into the world of travel tech, and how it is having an impact across the industry in times of recovery and beyond. The briefing is an essential guide for travel executives to decide if their company should “build, buy, or partner” to stay ahead.

Skift Travel Company Tracker: The Skift Travel Company Tracker (formerly known as the Skift Health Score) is a comprehensive ranking of the most important businesses in travel. It is a proprietary score from 0–100 assigned by analyzing and aggregating 23 different public metrics that collectively track the long-term strength of publicly traded travel businesses.

Skift India Podcast: Skift is diving deep into India’s travel landscape, and what better way to do so than through the launch of the Skift India Podcast.

Skift AI Travel Weekly Newsletter: Artificial intelligence is the dominant topic of the future in travel, and we’re keeping a close eye on it at Skift. Subscribe to our Friday newsletter to stay ahead of the curve.