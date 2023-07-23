This week we dropped our annual State of Travel report. Dive in for answers to all your travel questions and get prepared for what the future has in store.

If you are in a major tourist destination this summer you know that tourism’s post-pandemic recovery is doing just fine – at least on the ground. This week the Skift Research team took the anecdotal and checked it against the data to provide the best look at the current state of the travel industry, from crowded piazzas, to remote short-term rentals, and on to packed economy airline cabins.

The Week’s Top Headlines

State of Travel 2023

Travel is back! While 2022 was all about bumper performances in some countries and sectors, and lagging performances in others, we can truly say that 2023 is the year that travel fully recovered.

Short-Term Rental Saturation Leads to a Correction – and Lots of Home Sales

Early investors in vacation rental markets are realizing three’s a crowd.

Most Powerful Passports: Singapore Is No. 1

The World’s Passport Index for visa-free travel, ranked according to International Air Transport Association, shows the U.S. has slipped two spots and is unlikely to regain its position soon.

Marriott to Bet on Gaming With MGM Resorts Loyalty Program Tie-Up

Expect other hotel companies to wager on gaming soon. After all, if airlines have code-shares and interlining agreements, why can’t hotels and gaming companies, too? More from Daily Lodging Report: New MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy to Launch in Las Vegas

Airlines Dole Out Free Wi-Fi in Exchange For Your Loyalty

Airlines are moving towards offering free Wi-Fi, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t trying to make money off you.

Expedia Carries Out Limited Number of Layoffs

There’s no indication that these layoffs had anything to do with a softness in travel demand.

Ask Skift: Why Has Travel Gotten So Expensive?

Travel is booming this summer despite flights and hotels becoming pricier for many consumers, and here’s a look at a few reasons why trips aren’t getting cheaper. More: Get your questions answered by Ask Skift.

Hotel Execs Face New Reporting Challenge. Here’s What They Need to Know.

What’s keeping hotel executives up at night these days? For some, it’s looming reporting requirements for sustainability.

Expedia Plans AI Tweaks, Officially Launches ‘One Key’ Loyalty Program in U.S.

As earning and burning points on vacation rentals become the norm, maybe even Airbnb will launch a loyalty program one day.

Tripadvisor Tests AI-Based Experiences and Dining Planner

Tripadvisor’s generative AI entry is playing to its strengths — tours and activities, and restaurant reservations. Hotels? Maybe they’ll get added later.

New Podcast

Last week Hopper and Expedia had a messy breakup. This week, members of Skift’s edit and Research teams sat down to discuss it in depth. Listen for the essentials.

