There's no indication that these layoffs had anything to do with a softness in travel demand.

Expedia Group executed a limited number of layoffs that affected two teams, one in product and tech, and another in human resources, according to a source familiar with what took place.

The layoffs were not companywide, and won’t significantly impact Expedia Group’s financials.

“We continue simplifying and reprioritizing resources to achieve our business goals,” an Expedia Group spokesperson said. “This resulted in eliminating some roles and realigning our investments to ensure we can deliver great technology and experiences for our travelers. We remain confident in our strategy and are excited about our future as travel demand remains high.”

Phocuswire initially reported news of the layoffs.

“This is not a mass layoff but targeted actions,” the spokesperson said. “These are always incredibly difficult decisions, and we strive to handle them respectfully.”

Under the Barry Diller-Peter Kern leadership team, the company has carried out layoffs over the past three years to consolidate and realign operations.