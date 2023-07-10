TUI might be well-known for its package tours, but the operator remains intent on maximizing the cross-sell of dynamic pricing and standalone booking components to grow its market share.

British holidaymakers can now book a TUI hotel stay without choosing a TUI package tour or flight.

Launched in June with 12,000 hotels available via the TUI UK website, the European tour operator, well-known for its packaged holidays, continues to focus on flexibility to attract new customers.

Standalone TUI hotel booking was first launched in Sweden towards the end of 2022 with 10,000 hotels. TUI claimed the Nordic region launch was a success as customers in this market now have a choice of more than 30,000 hotels.

TUI said it expects to exceed that number of hotels via its UK booking site before the end of the year.

TUI Product Refresh

The hotels-only booking platform also provides a first look at a platform modernization expected to be rolled out to its other holiday products over the next couple of months.

The hotels’ search page offers filters according to popular amenities, official ratings from one to five-stars, and a map display with pricing pins. There is a focus on providing a good overview of the hotel’s location, with an added filter to find Points of Interest and experiences, such as restaurants and activities, bookable via TUI Musement.

TUI launches UK hotel only booking platform. Source: Tui.co.uk

Driving Dynamic Pricing

New products, winning new customers, and eventually growing market share remains the priority for TUI as it continues to unbundle its package tours so customers can book flights, stays, cruises, and experiences separately, as initially outlined by Sebastian Ebel, chairman and CEO of TUI Group, during an earnings call in May.

“We understand that booking a holiday is no longer about booking seven or 14 nights away. It’s about making your holiday fit in with your lifestyle and available time off,” said Andrew Flintham, TUI UK, Managing Director, during a media briefing announcing the UK launch.

TUI said the system will be updated and tested, and new destinations and hotels will be added going forward.