GetYourGuide has announced the addition of a sports tours category to meet booking demand, in the latest tweak to its digital platform interface this year. As the company experiments with matching the right tours to the right audience, this is unlikely to be the last.

GetYourGuide is betting on sports experiences as the next wave in tours and activities. The online experiences platform launched its new sports category Monday with a branded Originals tour to experience the home of Formula 1 legend, McLaren Racing.

Demand for sports tours has grown 137 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to GetYourGuide booking data. The platform has since replaced its Adventure category with a new Sports tab on its website and app – though adventure experiences remain searchable.

When asked if there had been any changes in booking patterns for adventure experiences, GetYourGuide said it was experimenting to tap the demand it is seeing from sports fans as it expands high-end partnerships in immersive experiences.

Global sports tourism is expected to see an annual growth rate of about 35 percent, Jean-Gabriel Duveau, vice president of brand at GetYourGuide, said. “We are constantly iterating on our discovery experience and testing content — like the new Sports category — on the GetYourGuide home screen. Promoting sports experiences comes from the demand we see today and the exciting Originals we are developing with our supply partners.”

In 2021 and 2022, GetYourGuide bookings for adventure and outdoor experiences “saw an explosion,” according to Duveau. “Momentum (for adventure tours) hasn’t slowed down even as more traditional travel patterns emerge, and we plan to do more with adventure and outdoors over time,” he added.

But for now, travelers can expect more sports-themed ‘Originals by GetYourGuide’ experiences.

“The McLaren name is synonymous with innovation, passion, and competition, being one of the oldest and most successful F1 racing teams,” said Duveau. “This exclusive tour we are excited to offer with McLaren is one of our most extraordinary tours yet. For many racing fans, McLaren means a history of excellence, and seeing where a McLaren comes to life like few have is truly bucket-list-worthy.”

Themes ranging from motorsports to basketball and sailing will aim to take fans beyond visiting their favorite arena and behind the scenes of legendary stadiums, like “never-before-seen access to Madison Square Garden, the world’s most famous arena, and a once-in-a-lifetime tour of Roland-Garros Stadium, to go behind the scenes of a grand slam tennis tournament,” said Duveau.

Originals by GetYourGuide launched in 2022 with its exclusive ‘Turning the Lights On at the Vatican Museums, ‘which saw 15,000 people applying for one of the seven tours at the time. The new McLaren’ Originals by GetYourGuide’ experiences will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on July 6, August 22, September 30, October 1, and October 24 for $560 per person – with more dates to come.

GetYourGuide recently secured a new round of $194 million in funding.