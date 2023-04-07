Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, April 7. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

The U.S. government could follow in the footsteps of several states that have enacted bans on their agencies using TikTok. So how would a national TikTok ban affect the U.S. tourism industry? Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam writes a ban would be a huge blow to the industry’s global marketing efforts.

Habtemariam reports that U.S. tourism boards have increased their marketing on TikTok since 2021, noting the platform enables them to be less reliant on Google to reach travelers. TikTok has over 750 million monthly users worldwide. But Habtemariam notes there’s a push to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to concerns about its connection to the Chinese government and potential risk to U.S. national security.

One travel marketing executive said a national ban would drive tourism boards to redirect their advertising dollars to platforms like Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Habtemariam adds that destinations would lose insight into the experiences of international travelers, which would hamper the U.S.’ efforts to make a full tourism recovery.

Next, U.S. travelers are generally eager to partake in more sustainable forms of travel. But a new survey reveals inflation is largely preventing them from doing so, reports Associate Editor Rashaad Jorden.

Travel industry website The Vacationer found that 74 percent of American adults intend to make greener travel decisions. However, Jorden notes a much lower percentage is actually shelling out money for sustainable options. Skift Research revealed in a recent survey that only 23 percent of travelers paid extra for sustainable travel in the past 12 months.

The Vacationer’s co-founder Eric Jones said while sustainable travel may be important for many consumers, it’s not a major priority for people trying to make ends meet. Roughly 60 percent of respondents to the Vacationer’s survey said cost was the most important factor when booking travel.

We end today looking at a Swiss hotel that’s made enormous strides in creating an inclusive workplace. Contributor Leslie Barrie profiles the Martigny Boutique-Hotel, where two out of three staff members have intellectual disabilities.

Forty of the hotel’s 70 team members come from a foundation supporting people with intellectual disabilities. While Barrie writes that the Martigny takes pride in its concept, the hotel’s director Mathis Munoz said its main goal is to provide guests an art-themed experience with comfortable rooms. The Martigny is home to artwork created by people with intellectual disabilities.

Munoz acknowledged that his role at the Martigny has presented him with challenges he hasn’t experienced before. But he said it’s been rewarding in part because team members are less self-conscious about expressing their happiness.