On Wednesday, we published a deep dive into Chinese outbound tourism. See highlights from the report and catch up on travel news headlines from the entire week.

First Things

On Wednesday, we published a deep dive into Chinese outbound tourism by Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia. The spark of the story came from a discussion she had in December with Trip.com Chief Operating Officer Schubert Lou at Skift Global Forum East. “The article is an attempt to cut the clutter and talk about how the Chinese tourist has changed and how destinations should approach this change,” Bhutia told me this week. “Also, call it perfect timing, the deep dive came out the day China removed its final Covid-induced hurdle for travel and resumed issuing tourist visas.”

Take the time to read it this weekend.

Top Headlines

Vacasa Sees Increase in Properties Leaving Its Platform

Vacasa is trying to achieve profitability in 2023 while homeowners are leaving its platform, and it’s forecasting that gross booking values will decline. Tough stuff.

Augmented Reality Could Bring New Life to History Tourism

History is a unique asset for every destination, but often one that doesn’t elicit a lot of excitement from travelers, especially as they continue to trend toward unique travel experiences. Augmented reality and virtual reality could be an unlock for destinations that want to leverage more of their rich pasts.

To Hear CEO Ed Bastian, It’s Delta’s World, We Just Live In It

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has been out and about a lot lately telling his airline’s story. What a change three years can make. Read what is making Bastian so optimistic.

Cvent to Be Acquired by Blackstone in $4.6 Billion Deal

The world’s largest event technology company is going private again. Blackstone will soon own Cvent and is bullish on the recovery of events and travel. After an initial offer was rejected, the deal is worth approximately $4.6 billion.

Accor to Go Global With Subscription Cards to Boost Hotel Loyalty

The travel sector has been grappling with the subscription model for a few years. But Accor is the first major hotel group to roll out global paid subscription cards, giving guests access to discounts and perks at hotels worldwide.

Bankruptcy Was Just What Thai Airways Needed

Sometimes, bankruptcy is just what the doctor ordered. Thai Airways, Thailand’s largest airline, just stunned the aviation world with a striking 21 percent operating margin for the October-to-December quarter.

Cambodia Relocates Angkor Wat Communities in Controversial Tourism Touch-Up

Cultural sites like Angkor Wat must be preserved, but that shouldn’t come at the cost of local livelihoods. Destinations shouldn’t treat the two as if they are in conflict.

Asia Pacific Overtakes Europe in Recovery: New Skift Travel Health Index

The Asia Pacific region, aided by the reopening of China and the Lunar New Year is on the path to rapid recovery. While China gets ready to travel again, the global tourism industry needs to catch up with the growing demand.

Inspirato Will List on Airbnb, Vrbo, Lower Prices for New Phase of Growth

Inspirato hopes to retreat the missteps taken with rapid growth in portfolio with longer leases by lowering rates and using third-party distribution channels. The path to profitability is paved in moderate growth.