India is projected to surpass a rapidly aging China as the world’s most populous country this year, a development that Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali and Senior Research Analyst Seth Borko said would have enormous implications for the travel industry during the Skift Megatrends event in New York City on January 10.

Borko and Ali adressed how India possibly overtaking China as the world’s largest travel source market will change mass outbound tourism, with Ali describing India’s young travelers as increasingly global and not needing a strategy specifically geared toward them, unlike visitors from China. Borko and Ali also touched on countries — including Nigeria and Tanzania — that could become emerging markets in the travel industry.

Watch the full video of Borko and Ali’s discussion as well as take a look at slides from their presentation.

The Effect of India’s Population Boom on Tourism