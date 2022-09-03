As we say at Skift, "follow the trendlines, not the headlines." This year's Skift Global Forum will be full of valuable insights that look at the broader trends and info that travel leaders need to stay ahead in this vital and also volatile time for the industry. You don't want to miss it.

Without a doubt, this is a pivotal moment for travel. The entire industry is experiencing a period of intense growth and change, as it works to stay ahead of a wide range of headwinds across the globe. These times require strong leadership and also new perspectives, both of which will be presented on stage at this year’s Skift Global Forum.

Here are just a few of the big ideas that will be discussed by leaders and Skift editors across this year’s event:

The Time for Growth Is Here

A stark departure from the conversations through the pandemic, travel brands are clearly now back in growth mode. IHG CEO Keith Barr will join us again to discuss how he has expanded the brand, why scale matters, and the strategies he sees are critical for the years ahead. We’ll speak with JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty to discuss, among other things, the giant merger with Spirit. Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro will also join us on the Skift stage for the first time to share their expansion plans and how they are driving the future of experiences through story.

We’re Not Coming Back From the Great Merging

An idea our founder Rafat Ali coined this spring, The Great Merging, for how we live, work, and travel, is proving to be one of the most lasting impacts of the pandemic and travel is working quickly to adapt. We’ll look at the lure for lifestyle hospitality brand, Ennismore, and also how this merging will impact aviation at large with American Airlines. How are big brands like Marriott viewing this evolution across lodging? What are the big mobility shifts that Waze is seeing and how might realtime data streamline our experience in cities? And of course, our forum will conclude with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on September 21, sharing his vision on the dramatic changes that may lie ahead for travel.

Platforms Are Racing to Capture Market Share Online

Skift Global Forum has always been at the forefront of discussions around online travel will evolve and this year is no different. What does Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel see as the top trends for traveler intent? How might Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern’s strategies to broaden the opportunities for partners next? Will Google’s changes create a ripple effect across the industry as they staying ahead of consumers’ needs? What tech-driven booking solutions does Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde feel are most sticky for next-gen travelers? How is Traveloka driving innovation in Southeast Asia and is this a window into how booking behaviors could shift globally in the future? And then there’s direct bookings …

We Can’t Look Backwards

Now is the time to drive change and forge the industry we want to see in the future. That’s why Skift Research and McKinsey will present a report and panel on Sustainability at SGF to kick off Day 1, discussing the complexities of implementation and what leaders are doing about it. Get ready for an eye-opening presentation from conservation policy expert and author Dr. Mordecai Ogada, and an inspirational presentation on travel’s power and purpose from G Adventures Founder, Bruce Poon Tip. On Day 2, we’ll hear from Ronald Akili — the visionary behind the Southeast Asia-based hospitality and lifestyle brand, Potato Head — who will share the many zero waste innovations they have pioneered at their properties.

Don’t Miss Out

This is just a small sampling of what you’ll learn at this year’s Global Forum.

