Skift Take Airbnb leads the pack by far in its recovery from pre-pandemic 2019. But will that disparity diminish once the recovery of cities, and long-haul travel accelerates?

Online Travel This Week Airbnb called it correctly last week when it stated in its second quarter shareholder letter that “since the beginning of the pandemic, Airbnb has significantly outperformed the rest of the travel industry.” We decided to dig deeper into Airbnb's second quarter performance versus that of Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, India's MakeMyTrip, and Tripadvisor, and compare them to how they were operating before the pandemic in the second quarter of 2019. China's Trip.com Group hasn't yet reported its June quarter. As you can see from the accompanying chart, Airbnb jumped back faster than its peers when measured against the same period in 2019 in every category we tracked. Airbnb's revenue and gross booking value grew 73 percent each, its room nights and experiences category was up 24 percent (experiences was not likely a significant portion of this metric,) and its improvements in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and net income led all comers. For example, Airbnb net income of $379 million in the second qua