Skift Global Forum 2022: Lessons From 10 Years of Sweating the Details

We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Skift, and our eighth Skift Global Forum, where the industry comes together to define the Future of Travel. Through the last decade, Skift and our Forums have grown every year, both in size and sophistication.

Every Attendee Counts

We attend events, too, (and write about them extensively) and we know what makes an event worth our time, effort, and money. We strive to create a mix of networking opportunities and on-stage programming that offer attendees a compelling experience every day they are at our events. We’re returning to New York again this year not only because we believe the destination is central to the global travel industry, but it’s also one of the easiest destinations to get to for our attendees and offers the opportunity to do more business. We’ve also dropped the price on our event this year because it’s been a challenging few years – for everyone – and we’re all trying to get back on our feet without breaking the bank.

Leaders That Get It

Conventional wisdom is that no one goes to conferences to listen to sessions, but we wholeheartedly disagree. We work hard to bring together leaders who understand the larger context in which travel operates, as we put forward in our 2015 Manifesto. Our editors and research analysts push on these leaders to answer the questions that matter and will help drive the future of our industry. We work hard to listen and present the most consequential ideas on stage, because we know our audience listens.

Every Detail Counts

For many conferences, few consider the importance of the stage details, such as lighting on stage, background stage color, dynamics of on stage chair placement, room seating design, types of chairs, moderator clarity and energy, really really listening, and brevity, continuity, and pace.

In order to bring out the best ideas from leaders and create moments on stage that truly elevate the discussion, it takes precision and an acute attention to detail to foster the right setting, dynamic, and interest on stage. That’s why we’re known for not just who is in the room and who is on stage, but also what they say.

Full-Team Effort

Skift team on stage at Global Forum 2021

Rafat put it best in 2018: Skift Global Forum is the “culmination of my team’s yearlong efforts to challenge and redefine the travel industry’s views and strategies. What started as a bright idea in 2014, has expanded to be one of the largest and most diverse gatherings in travel. It’s become a must-attend event for creative executives who want to meet equally imaginative people, share passions, and trail-blaze new initiatives.” Leaving no stone unturned, every team at Skift takes part in making the event a success and impactful for both attendees and speakers.

Bringing It All Together

As global forum approaches this September 19-21, we’ll work hard until the last moment to hone and craft not just the ideas, but also the experience, of the event. This year, moving the event to The Glasshouse, a stunning new venue on the West Side of Manhattan and one of the top new event spaces in NYC, will also play a big role in reshaping this experience. Ten years of lessons has taught us what matters and what we can do to be of service to the industry by providing insights, resources, and connection.

Join us September 19-21 and find out why Skift Global Forum remains the can’t miss event of the year. Register today via the Skift Global Forum registration page. Single tickets are $1,695 each, and group tickets for two or more start at $1,500 each. Subscribers to Skift premium products get even deeper discounts and exclusive access to online attendance. Read more on our Subscriber Access page.