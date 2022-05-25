New Pricing For Skift Events: Flat, Affordable and Easy

Uncertainty is the new normal for travel – except when it comes to our events. Here's how we’re doing our part to help rebuild the industry.

We are now almost halfway through 2022, a year of continued travel industry recovery, and the extent of uncertainty – including comeback progress and a potential recession – is clear. We at Skift take our part in the travel ecosystem seriously, and are conscious of the affordability of our work, from daily news to research to our events.

As part of that ethos, we are rethinking pricing for the rest of our 2022 events. Instead of the premium-priced Skift Global Forum and various tiers like super early bird and early bird with other discounts along the way, we have taken out the hassle for our potential attendees: No more discounts, and no more tiers to complicated decisions in your already overloaded brain. We will have a single, more affordable flat rate for everyone to do our part to help the industry recover.

Tickets for our Skift Global Forum are officially $1,695 each, and groups registering two people or more can expect to pay $1500 each. Subscribers to Skift premium products get their additional discounts, as always. That is it.

You don’t have to wait or guess the right time to buy, find a sneaky discount code, or do other mental calisthenics. Anytime is the best time, and now is as good as anytime.

We know hotel and airfares to New York City — or really anywhere these days, really — are already through the roof. Understanding and building the future of travel doesn’t have to be.

We strongly encourage you to RSVP to Skift Global Forum as soon as possible for this flagship event. It’s in New York City from September 19-21. You’ll be in good company with CEOs, top executives, and the creative community making and shaping the new future of travel. Learn more about travel’s premier event.

Hope to see you very soon.