Skift Global Forum: Even Better in 2022

This year's forum will be one for the books. It's our 10th anniversary at Skift and we're pulling out all the stops as we explore the future of travel and convene industry leaders this September.

As we gear up for the full-scale return of Skift Global Forum 2022 — the flagship global conference on the business of travel — this September in New York City, we wanted to share a bit more of the details behind what’s new this year and why this will continue to be the “can’t miss” event for the global travel industry. It’s Skift’s 10th anniversary this year, and we’re pulling out all the stops.

First Round of Speakers

Many come to Skift Forums because they know we will feature candid conversations with travel’s top CEOs and change makers. Already confirmed are leaders from top travel brands including Marriott, Disney, Booking Holdings, and more.

Theme

The promise of travel remains as important as ever, and we’ll look ahead with both optimism and vigilance at an industry that is both Reconnected and Reimagined, exploring these topics and more:

How will travel adapt to a future that is far less certain and far less predictable?

When will the industry take more coordinated action on climate change?

How will the "Great Merging" across our work and personal lives continue to shift how we travel?

What are destinations doing to balance the return of travelers with the needs of local communities?

? How is the traveler experience being reshaped to fit the demands of tech-savvy consumers?

What are the industry's leaders doing to drive travel's future as a global economic force for good?

Interior of the Glasshouses venue in New York City

A New Venue

Perhaps the biggest noticeable change for 2022 is that we will relocate this year to The Glasshouse, a stunning new venue on the West Side of Manhattan and one of the top new event spaces in NYC. True to its name, our stage and common areas will be bathed in natural light via floor to ceiling windows and views of the Hudson river. We’ll gather 750+ travel leaders here for three days of receptions, stage talks, and networking, with many more viewing globally via our online conference platform.

“This Is Not a Freakin’ Trade Show”

Through our incisive executive interviews and deep-dive panels, Skift editors and research analysts will probe the global, economic and technology trends that are reshaping travel across aviation, hospitality, technology, destinations, online booking, and more. As we have wryly said throughout the past 10 years of Skift, “this is not a freakin’ trade show.”

New Pricing

As travel bounces back and the industry reconnects to what it does best, we wanted to make SGF as accessible as possible in order to bring the industry together in this important moment. That’s why we’ve made attending straightforward with a single ticket price of $1,695 each, and group tickets for two or more start at $1,500 each. Subscribers to Skift premium products get even deeper discounts and exclusive access to online attendance. Read more on our Subscriber Access page.

Join us September 19-21 and find out why Skift Global Forum remains the can’t miss event of the year. Register today via the Skift Global Forum registration page.