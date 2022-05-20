Public transportation planning software company Optibus spots an opportunity to help cities "build back better" as they redesign networks for buses, trains, bikes and more after the pandemic.

>> Optibus, a platform for public transportation planning and operations, has raised $100 million.

The Series D funding came from new and existing investors including Insight Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Pitango First & Pitango Growth, Tencent, SOMV Momentum.

It will use the money to expand into new product and service offerings, including electric vehicle management, and to grow in new markets. It also launched Ridership Insights to help planners “redesign transportation systems to increase ridership and build back better.”

Optibus counts transportation agencies and operators in 1,000 cities worldwide as clients. This latest round of financing brings the total funding value to $260 million, and Optibus claims it’s the first “unicorn” dedicated to the public transportation sector, with a valuation of $1.3 billion.

>> ennea capital partners has launched ennea Invest, a new fund to finance start-ups in the travel and hospitality industry. Overseeing it are Sven Sterzenbach, Tobias Wolfshohl and Jan-Frederik Valentin, former senior vice president and managing director at Kayak Europe. Investments will focus on technology-based start-ups from Europe and America. It has already made its first investments in WeTravel from Silicon Valley and Lambus, based in Osnabruck, Germany.

