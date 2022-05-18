In this video from Skift Future of Lodging Forum 2022, we hear from Jason Bryant, vice president, Nor1, Oracle Hospitality, and Robert Tanenbaum, managing director, Starwood Capital Group, on how automation and artificial intelligence can help hoteliers optimize their offerings to meet changing guest expectations and drive additional revenue over the next few years.

Technology will drive the next generation of travel and hotel experiences. As the industry ventures towards 2025, brands and operators are seeking advanced ways to harness the latest tech in order to create better and more lasting consumer engagements.

The upcoming report, “Hospitality in 2025: Automated, Intelligent… and More Personal,” will explore these themes in depth, and much more. Sign up now to be the first to receive an advanced copy — coming in June.