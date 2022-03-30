New Airbnb Guest Complaint Policy Tries to Balance 2-Sided Marketplace

Airbnb at times has seemed to lean more toward the rights of guests than hosts while smaller rival Vrbo has done the opposite, tilting toward hosts at some junctures to the disadvantage of guests. Although a host land grab recruitment slugfest is under way, it makes sense to try to carve out a middle ground.

Online Travel This Week

Airbnb at the end of next month will install a new policy for handling guest complaints and refund requests upon discovery of a problem — and up to 72 hours thereafter — at the property, once again showing the challenges and perils for any online player trying to balance the conflicting needs of two vital constituents, guests and hosts.

Under this update to Airbnb’s guest refund policy for bookings made starting April 29, guests will get 72 hours — up from the current 24 — upon discovery of a “travel issue” to contact Airbnb and request a partial or full refund. These sorts of issues might include the host failing to provide the passcode to the lockbox, the owner having an undisclosed person or pet present during the stay, unsanitary or unsafe conditions at the property, or the swimming pool being above-ground when the listing described it as a private in-ground pool, for example.

“Where a guest demonstrates that timely reporting of a Travel Issue was not feasible, we may allow for late reporting of the Travel Issue under this Policy,” Airbnb stated in its UK help center, meaning in some cases guest might have longer than 72 hours to complain.

Hosts can contact Airbnb to dispute the complaint, but the elongated complaint window has some Airbnb hosts feeling irate, and warning that this gives more ammunition to guests who might be scammers willing to submit staged photos or fake videos as evidence, and who are looking for full or partial refunds and free weekends.

Airbnb views the new policy as multifaceted in helping hosts and guests sort out problems.

“The decision to update our rebooking and refund policy to allow guests up to 72 hours from discovery to report travel issues is part of our ongoing work to deliver great support to our community of hosts and guests,” an Airbnb spokesperson said. “For guests, this will provide greater flexibility to report any issues that arise during their stay. For hosts and guests, we hope a longer reporting window will provide more time for the host to work with guests to address any issues before we get involved. Similar to how we extended the window in which hosts can submit reimbursements requests, we believe these updates help build trust.”

One host in Savannah, Georgia, who identified herself as Mary419, posted in Airbnb’s community forum about her dismay about the policy change to 72 hours for guest complaints, reflecting the sentiment of more than a few hosts.

“I’m very concerned to see this new update,” Mary419 wrote. “Giving a guest 72 hours to report problems instead of 24 hours is going to make the free stay scammers ecstatic. 24 hours was plenty. Why should a guest get to complain about cleanliness after staying for over 2 days? After hosting thousands of guests I can give many examples including once when I went to re-clean a kitchen floor for a family who clearly had spilled their own takeout food sauces all over it and then told me the floor was dirty. I’m getting very worried about the future of this business when I see changes like this.”

The issue highlights the dilemma for all sorts of businesses — and not just Airbnb — trying to balance the clashing needs of customers or guests, and hosts or suppliers.

Airbnb alienated some hosts at the beginning of the pandemic when it provided cancellation refunds to many guests, and left hosts in many cases empty-handed. The company vowed to make amends to hosts, and to focus its efforts on helping individual hosts, although it would hardly ignore the needs of big property management companies who dominate bookings at times.

If some hosts got disgusted and abandoned Airbnb — or signed up with other platforms such as Vrbo to broaden their distribution — Airbnb’s growth seems to be a counterargument to that narrative. Although many destinations such as China were still shut for cross-border travel because of Covid, Airbnb reported that its active listings, spurred by marketing campaigns, increased 6 percent year-over-year to more than 6 million in 2021.

The company has said that the state of the global economy — meaning people looking to make ends meet or to make their monthly mortgage payments — will be a significant host recruitment tool in the years ahead as the company tries to find ample properties to accommodate guests in popular destinations.

But making policies friendlier to guests will almost inevitably spur host anger, and the converse is also true. It’s the challenge of operating a marketplace where your customers are both hosts and guests.

There’s the adage that businesses forget their customers at their own peril. In Airbnb’s case, when your customers are both hosts and guests, that becomes an extremely complicated tap dance.

Airbnb rival Vrbo seems to tilt that balance toward hosts, just as it did during the early stages of the pandemic when it gave hosts wide discretion in refund policies.

A Vrbo spokesperson said: “Upon check-in, guests have 12 hours to report issues for coverage under the Book with Confidence Guarantee.”

In Brief

Booking.com Favors Regulation in Europe, But …

Carlo Olejniczak, vice president and managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Booking.com, said Booking Holdings favors regulation in Europe, and “it should address the bigger players.” That seemingly means companies like Google or Facebook, but not necessarily Booking.com. The EU is reportedly close to announcing the framework for its Digital Markets Act. See the video: Skift

Expedia Argues Business Travel Will Recover But With Tweaks

Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia for Business, said business travel will recover, but it will likely take a different shape than its pre-pandemic self, including longer trips that mix company work and leisure travel. See the video: Skift

Vacasa CEO Focuses on Supply to Accelerate Growth

For Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts, building up the property management company’s property count and delivering revenue for owners will make it less dependent on marketing through Google. With 37,000 vacation rentals in the fold, Roberts admitted he would like the company to get larger, and he thinks Vacasa has the formula to get there. Skift