Skift Take

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a different kind of challenge than we saw from Covid. Here's what to expect.

Rafat Ali

Series: Skift Podcast

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Learn More

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on with the potential to drag out, the ripple effects in the travel industry are unfolding fast as well. In my role as the dots-connector-in-chief for Skift, I run through the impact on the travel industry as we know it so far, chilling as it is coming out of the pandemic. I talk about the immediate impact on the airline, hotel and tour operator sectors and potential short and long-term effects on the tourism inflows and outflows from the region. 

Be ready for a new caution in travel sentiment in the short term while a return to some variation of the Cold War is likely in the long term to have a bigger impact on travel than is now apparent.

Subscribe

March 24, 2022
London and Online
In-person tickets are selling out fast

Latest News

Updated Feb. 28, 2022

Podcast: Connecting the Dots on Travel’s Fallout From Russia-Ukraine War
U.S. Extends Pandemic Waivers for Airlines to Keep Valuable Airport Slots
Hotels and Hostels Hosting Ukrainian Refugees Create Directory for Open Beds

Rafat Ali, Skift

February 28th, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

Tags: coronavirus recovery, russia, skift podcast, ukraine

Up Next

Loading next stories