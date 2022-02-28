Podcast: Connecting the Dots on Travel’s Fallout From Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on with the potential to drag out, the ripple effects in the travel industry are unfolding fast as well. In my role as the dots-connector-in-chief for Skift, I run through the impact on the travel industry as we know it so far, chilling as it is coming out of the pandemic. I talk about the immediate impact on the airline, hotel and tour operator sectors and potential short and long-term effects on the tourism inflows and outflows from the region.

Be ready for a new caution in travel sentiment in the short term while a return to some variation of the Cold War is likely in the long term to have a bigger impact on travel than is now apparent.