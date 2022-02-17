Venture Capital Returns in Force to Travel: New Skift Research

A resurgence of early-stage startups launched in 2021 points to a new wave of innovation and energy coming into the travel sector.

Venture Trends Venture Investment Trends in Travel 2022 is Skift Research’s annual dive into the world of investing in travel startups. This report tracks the evolution of funding over time and draws out important business trends that startups have identified, making the report valuable even for broad travel watchers.

In a strong vote of confidence for the recovery of travel, venture capital funding for startups in our industry strongly rebounded in 2021. Travel startups raised $8.6B in 2021, up 73 percent from 2020 and now nearly fully recovered at 90 percent of 2019.

Beneath the hood, there has been a rotation in where investors are deploying capital vs. 2019. Geographically, Asia-Pacific has returned to be a major focus for new ventures. And investment themes have shifted dramatically towards building a new generation of travel tech platforms while redesigning transpiration from the ground up.

Skift Research is optimistic that the pandemic will serve as a catalyst for a renewed commitment to innovation and transformation of the travel industry in 2022 and beyond.

What You’ll Learn In This Report