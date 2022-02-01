How the Pandemic Changed Traveler Behavior in 5 Major Destinations: New Skift Research

The pandemic has greatly disrupted travel, both in volumes, and for those who did manage to travel, how they traveled. Read our new survey findings from the U.S., UK, Australia, China and India to understand what has changed and what new habits will last post-pandemic.

The disruption of the pandemic means not only less travel, but also different travel. How have people traveled in the past two years? What are the changes? Will the changes last when the pandemic is over? And what are the new inspirations for people when they can finally travel freely again?

Skift Research surveyed travelers in five major tourism markets — the U.S., UK, Australia, China and India — in December 2021 to understand these crucial questions as we prepare for a full recovery. The 2022 Travelers: A Multi-Country Survey Report presents and analyzes the findings from this survey.

This data-intensive report delves into all major components of the global tourism industry—outbound travel, accommodation, transportation, destination, and tourism activities. For each component, we reveal key trends pre-, during-pandemic and explore potential changes and shifts post-pandemic, from both global and country-specific perspectives.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Economic Outlook

Travel Rate, Frequency and Purpose

Outbound Travel Trends and Shifts

Accommodation Types and Shifts

Transportation Types and Shifts

Destination Considerations and Shifts

Activity and Inspiration Trends and Shifts

