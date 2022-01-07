Colombia’s Netactica Buys Peru’s Online Tours Reseller Turismoi

Netactica is on track to become the most notable travel technology company in the business-to-business and consulting segments in Latin America.

Netactica, a travel technology startup based in Bogota, has acquired a majority stakeholding in Turismoi, a Lima-based company that helps resell tours and activities online and offers management software to experiences operators in Latin America.

Ennea Capital Partners, a travel technology consultancy based in Switzerland that merged with venture firm Howzat in 2020, arranged the transaction.

Turismoi said it is the leading online search brand for tours and activities in Latin America, offering content from “hundreds” of providers, such as Expedia, Despegar, and TUI Musement. The startup also offers software to help operators handle reservations, with more than 2,000 local travel companies in 14 countries as clients.

“With an ever-growing, travel-loving middle class, the Latin American travel sector will experience a rapid boom,” said Cassian Silins, who oversaw the merger at Ennea.

Netactica is a consultancy that helps travel and tourism businesses pick, develop, implement, manage, and adopt new technologies. It also offers software solutions for automating and scaling how travel businesses manage online travels for distribution, including both consumer, wholesale, corporate, and loyalty channels.

For instance, when superapp Rappi wanted to begin selling flights and accommodations along with other e-commerce, it tapped Netactica Netactica to source inventory from Amadeus, Omnibees, Hotelbeds, and other partners. See Skift’s story “A Superapp Betting on Corporate Travel During a Pandemic.”

Netatica will now be able to more easily add experiences supply from Turimoi to its content from other sources for hotel, flights, packages. Similar to Germany’s Peakwork, it helps providers create packages by using its extranet to manage air charter allotments, hotel contracts, and other tourism services at terms a client negotiates.