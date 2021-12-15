In a world of rapidly evolving regulations, corporate travel managers must streamline communication with business travelers in their organizations to align around processes and goals. This new insights deck explores the state of corporate travel and expense as companies embark on new journeys ahead in 2022.

The Covid-19 era has led organizations to pay heightened attention to the safety and wellbeing of their employees. And with many employees working remotely, the pandemic has reshaped corporate expenses and created a new playbook for payments.

“Two things have become abundantly clear: First, companies are laser-focused on finding efficiencies to save time and money, and second, they’ve recognized the need for empowering their employees to spend what they need — within policy, of course — to keep the business moving forward,” said Michael Sindicich, general manager, TripActions Liquid. “Those goals have made a unified travel and expense management solution critical for businesses large and small.”

In this report:

Several key factors are driving optimism about business travel in 2022, including new dynamics and formats for meetings and events, as well as the hybridization of the workplace and workforce. A renewed focus on people. Covid-19 put corporate duty of care obligations in an acute new spotlight, and companies must enact and communicate new policies to support employees in the post-pandemic environment.

Covid-19 put corporate duty of care obligations in an acute new spotlight, and companies must enact and communicate new policies to support employees in the post-pandemic environment. A new phase for travel and expense management. Corporate travel agencies and other travel platforms need to stay nimble ahead of Covid-19 and future challenges, while solving for misalignments in new line items like remote work expenses and broader employee benefits.

This content was created collaboratively by TripActions and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.