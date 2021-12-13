Skift Take Skift Research is working on a new report unfolding lessons learned from the pandemic and forward looking growth strategies and plans for destination marketers. Share what your organization is doing with us. In turn, you get a FREE report with peer insights, executive interviews and Skift analysis that can help you optimize your own strategies.

When the pandemic hit, destinations around the world had scrambled to change their marketing messages and priorities. Nearly two years later, there are many valuable lessons learned through battling the crisis. Can these lessons be used to foster long-term changes? What will be