Destinations continue to push out some of the best tourism marketing campaigns we've seen since the big pandemic pause.

It’s hard to imagine a better parody of Mark Zuckerberg’s recent Metaverse launch and attempt to rebrand the company’s tarnished image as of late. But Visit Iceland‘s new genius campaign, Icelandverse, hits the nail on the head and manages to tie it all to tourism to promote the destination.

It’s a place of “enhanced actual reality without silly-looking headsets,” says a fictional character named Zack Mossbergsson, and where “everything is real and has been for millions of years.”

Through humor and sarcasm against the backdrop of Iceland’s wide open green landscapes and northern lights, the scenes remind viewers what they crave the most and should reconnect with: real humans, real nature, real experiences — and not the world of social media.

With tourism campaigns on overdrive just as the world reopens more widely and vaccinated travelers planning for a big return to once in a lifetime adventures in 2022, campaigns like Icelandverse are a reminder that creativity rules when standing out of the pack. And there’s never been a better time than now to push those buttons.

No doubt, more travelers will be tempted to choose roaming the Icelandverse over getting lost in the Metaverse — maybe even Zuckerberg himself.